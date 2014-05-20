Putin says will nominate cenbank chief Nabiullina for new term
MOSCOW, March 22 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he would nominate central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina for a new term.
DUBAI May 20 Saudi Arabia's central bank expects the annual inflation rate to continue easing gradually in the second quarter of this year, it said in a report on Tuesday.
"Because of the constant decline in inflation rates in most of the major groups, notably the group of food and beverages, the kingdom's inflation rates are expected to continue their gradual decline during the second quarter of 2014," it said in its quarterly inflation report.
Consumer price growth in the world's top oil exporter has been easing gradually since hitting a peak of 4.0 percent in April 2013. It edged up marginally to 2.7 percent in April this year from 2.6 percent in the previous month.
Analysts polled by Reuters in April expected average inflation in the OPEC member to remain steady at 3.5 percent in 2014 and 2015. (Reporting by Martin Dokoupil; Editing by Jeremy Guant)
LONDON, March 22 The dollar hit a four-month low against the safe-haven yen on Wednesday as a risk-off mood took hold across markets, with investors rethinking the "Trumpflation trade" that had pushed the greenback to a 14-year peak and stocks to record highs.
(Adds table, details) BRASILIA, March 22 Brazil's inflation eased as expected in mid-March towards the center of the official target as food and fuel prices fell, government data showed on Wednesday, paving the way for a sharper interest rate cut by the central bank. Consumer prices rose 4.73 percent in the 12 months through mid-March, down from 5.02 percent in mid-February and close to the 4.5 percent target, statistics agency IBGE said. It is the lowest mid-month rate