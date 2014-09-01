DUBAI, Sept 1 Saudi Arabia's central bank has
published new consumer lending regulations which give it the
power to cap retail lending at individual banks and limit the
fees that banks can charge.
The rules could dent profit growth at banks, especially
those that rely heavily on retail activity, as the kingdom
prepares to open its stock market to direct foreign investment
early next year.
Saudi banks' combined consumer loan book stood at 333.8
billion riyals ($89 billion) at the end of March, up 8.6 percent
year-on-year. That was 28.7 percent of all their lending.
The regulations, published on the Saudi Arabian Monetary
Agency's (SAMA) website, state: "SAMA may, at its discretion,
impose a restriction on a creditor under which its consumer
financing portfolio may not exceed a specified percentage of its
total financing portfolio."
They also state that "all fees, costs and administrative
services charges" collected by banks must not exceed either 1
percent of the financing amount or 5,000 riyals, whichever is
lower.
Previously, processing fees were fixed amounts, regardless
of the size of the loan, and varied from 1,500 to 2,500 riyals
per loan application, according to brokerage EFG Hermes.
"The imposition of caps on fees should substantially dent
the retail loan income for banks, in our view, with the impact
likely to be felt more by banks that have significant revenue
contribution from retail banking business," it said on Monday.
"While the impact of lower retail banking fee income should
be felt across all banks, we estimate that the Islamic banks -
Al Rajhi, Aljazira - and NCB IPO-NACO.SE,
the largest retail banking player amongst conventional banks,
should see the biggest negative impact on their fee income
growth prospects."
EFG Hermes said the central bank was likely to use the
consumer lending cap after closely monitoring the risk
management capabilities of individual banks.
The Saudi central bank has a reputation as a conservative
and cautious regulator, and has not hesitated in the past to
encourage local banks to increase bad loan provisions at times
of rapid loan growth.
(1 US dollar = 3.7504 Saudi riyal)
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)