KUWAIT Oct 31 Saudi central bank governor Muhammad Al-Jasser said on Monday that he is optimistic Europe's leaders will take the right measures to tackle their debt crisis.

Speaking at a financial forum in Kuwait, he also said the summit of European leaders last week had sent an important message to markets that the leaders had reached a decision-making phase.