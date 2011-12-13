DUBAI Dec 13 Saudi King Abdullah on Tuesday appointed a new central bank governor and named a new economy minister in a limited cabinet reshuffle, state television reported.

The cabinet reshuffle in the world's largest oil exporter also included a new trade minister.

State television quoted a royal decree which said that Fahd bin Abdullah al-Mubarak had been named as head of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA), or central bank, replacing Muhammad al-Jasser.

Jasser was appointed economy and planning minister, it said.

King Abdullah in October named Interior Minister Prince Nayef bin Abdulaziz, a half brother of King Abdullah, as new crown prince following the death of prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz.

It also named Prince Salman, another half brother of the king, as the new defence minister, replacing Prince Sultan who had also served in that post.