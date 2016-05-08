DUBAI May 8 New Saudi Arabian Monetary
Authority Governor Ahmed al-Kholifey said his main priority is
to maintain monetary stability and support the government's
Vision 2030 economic reforms, Al Sharq Al Awsat newspaper
reported on Sunday.
Kholifey was appointed on Saturday in succession to Fahd
al-Mubarak.
Without citing Kholifey by name, the daily added: "The
central bank reaffirmed that it will keep the currency peg to
the dollar, supported by its monetary tools, one of which is its
foreign reserves."
The newspaper also reported the bank as saying that recent
volatility in the forwards market "are mere speculations because
the monetary and economic indicators show that the kingdom is in
a stable state".
(Reporting by Celine Aswad, Editing by William Maclean)