DUBAI Aug 30 Saudi Arabia signed 15 preliminary
agreements with China on Tuesday in sectors from energy to
housing on a trip headed by Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin
Salman aimed at bolstering relations with a top energy customer
and trade partner.
The visit is part of a broad reform drive championed by the
powerful prince to cut the kingdom's reliance on oil exports and
showcase Saudi Arabia as a dynamic international nation with
diverse promising opportunities for global investors.
Prince Mohammed met China's vice premier Zhang Gaoli on
Tuesday, state news agency SPA reported.
"During the meeting, the strategic relationships and future
opportunities to enhance the existing partnership between the
Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and China were reviewed," SPA said.
Fifteen memorandums of understanding (MoU) were later signed
between the two nations in different fields including oil
storage, water resources, cooperation on science and technology,
and cultural cooperation, SPA said.
In April, Prince Mohammed launched radical economic reforms
designed to develop non-oil industries in Saudi Arabia and
attract billions of dollars of foreign investment. Chinese and
Japanese banks and companies are expected to play major roles.
Prince Mohammed arrived in China on Monday for talks on
economic ties as well as security issues. He will then visit
Japan from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3, meeting Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe.
From Japan, the prince will return to China to chair Saudi
Arabia's delegation to the Sept. 4-5 summit of leaders of the
world's 20 biggest economies in the eastern city of Hangzhou.
A Saudi source familiar with the trip said Prince Mohammed
would present to the G20 his economic reform plan, which
envisages state spending of around 270 billion riyals ($72
billion) in the next five years on projects to diversify the
economy.
Prince Mohammed's father, King Salman, led the Saudi
delegation to last year's G20 summit in Turkey. Heading this
year's delegation would be a fresh political boost for the
31-year-old prince, who rose to prominence when his father took
the throne in January 2015.
Saudi officials will also discuss energy cooperation
agreements with Japan, the Saudi cabinet said last week.
Saudi Arabia has traditionally accounted for most of Asia's
crude imports, but the world's largest oil exporter has lost
ground in a number of major markets including Russia and China,
and faces a further threat from Iran, which is ramping up
exports after the removal of Western sanctions.
Under Prince Mohammed's economic reforms, Riyadh plans to
sell a stake of less than 5 percent in national oil giant Saudi
Aramco that could be worth tens of billions of dollars, and
Chinese and Japanese money could prove crucial in smoothing the
sale.
(Reporting by Rania El Gamal, Editing by William Maclean and
Adrian Croft)