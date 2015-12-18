* Saudi Aramco to ship 1.1 mln bpd contract crude to China
in 2016
* Share of China crude imports at 15 pct, down from 20 pct
in 2012
By Chen Aizhu
BEIJING, Dec 18 Saudi Arabia has extended annual
crude oil contracts with China for 2016 at almost unchanged
volumes for a third year, as Chinese buyers bet on abundant
global supplies and low prices to widen their purchase options,
senior oil sources said.
The kingdom's oil giant Saudi Aramco is expected
to ship just over 1.1 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil
to China in 2016 under three contracts with Chinese state oil
companies, said traders with knowledge of the contracts.
That's on par with annual term volumes since 2014, but as
China's total crude imports keep rising, the market share of the
world's top exporter has shrunk to just over 15 percent of
China's intake, from around 20 percent in 2012, according to
Chinese customs data. C-IMP-SACN-YTD
Chinese buyers are in no rush to raise volumes under
long-term deals, as swelling supplies have pushed benchmark oil
prices to seven-year lows and are expected to keep up pressure
on spot prices and short-term contracts, the sources said.
Also, former OPEC No.2 exporter Iran is set to ramp up
output early next year as sanctions ease.
"Chinese refineries treat Saudi oil more as a base-load
feed, rather than as first choice to top up supplies," said a
Beijing-based trading manager, especially in a low-price
environment.
Saudi Aramco said it did not comment on market speculation
about its term contracts. Top state refiner Sinopec
said the firm does not comment on specific deals. Officials at
PetroChina and Sinochem did not immediately respond
to request for comments.
A rigid allocation system and destination restrictions on
contracts also make Saudi crude less appealing compared with oil
from smaller but more flexible rivals such as Iraq and Oman.
China is as well embracing rising supplies of better quality
oil from countries such as Angola in exchange for loans for
construction, engineering and development work.
LITTLE REFINERY CAPACITY GROWTH
With revenues squeezed by low oil prices, state
energy giants are scaling back refinery investments as domestic
supplies already outpace demand in a cooling Chinese economy.
China is likely to bring online only one new refinery in
2016, the 260,000-bpd PetroChina-operated plant in
landlocked southwest Yunnan province, possibly in the second
half of the year, according to two PetroChina sources.
Aramco said in 2013 it wanted to become PetroChina's
strategic partner in this project as a stakeholder and crude oil
supplier, although no deal has been signed as the parties remain
apart on issues such as Saudi access to China's domestic fuel
market, said a senior PetroChina source.
With no deal on the Yunnan project, PetroChina sees little
reason to commit to raising purchases of Saudi oil, said traders
with direct knowledge of trade flows between the two companies.
China's Saudi crude oil imports rose 3.1 percent in the
first 10 months this year over the same period of 2014 to some
1.02 million bpd, lagging rivals such as Russia and Venezuela in
terms of growth as the latter capture new buyers Beijing has
allowed in to boost private investment.
Over a dozen refineries, mostly independents, have won state
approval to import an aggregate of more than 1 million bpd of
crude oil.
(Additional reporting by Reem Shamseddine in KHOBA, Saudi
Arabia; Editing by Tom Hogue)