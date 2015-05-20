* Kuwait, UAE also deny requests for more cargoes
* Middle East crude flows to China down over 10 pct since
January
* Reductions come despite record Saudi exports, Chinese
demand
* Crude needed to meet rising Mideast refining demand
By Chen Aizhu and Henning Gloystein
BEIJING/SINGAPORE, May 20 Saudi Arabia and its
main Middle East OPEC partners are turning down Chinese requests
for extra oil as they hold back fuel for their own refineries
just as demand from the world's biggest crude importer hits new
records.
While the Saudi and other refusals for additional crude
supplies may not be part of a new pricing strategy, the
rejections to their biggest client help explain a 40 percent
rise in oil prices this year as Chinese importers have had to
seek more oil from other suppliers in what analysts say is still
an oversupplied market.
Senior Chinese oil traders told Reuters the Saudis have
turned down requests from Chinaoil and Unipec - the respective
trading arms of PetroChina and Sinopec - for
extra cargoes of crude for May and June loadings, forcing them
to seek supplies from producers in West Africa, Oman and Russia.
Saudi Arabia "used to provide as and if we asked for extra
cargoes on top of contract during the first four months of the
year, but not for May and June," said a trader with one of
China's biggest oil importers on condition of anonymity as he
had no permission to talk to media.
Another source with a Chinese refinery that takes Saudi oil
said Saudi heavy crude was "a bit tight" in May and June.
Reuters pricing and trade flow data show a 40 percent rise
in Brent crude since January has coincided with a more
than 10 percent fall in overall Middle East supplies to China
C-CN-ME-FZ, although in historical terms they remain high.
"Our analysis shows that Saudi flows to China have fallen
quite a bit in May and their overall market share in China has
also fallen," said Yan Chong Yaw, Director of Thomson Reuters
Oil Research and Forecasts in Asia.
The research group's latest China crude report shows Saudi
Arabia's share of Chinese imports dropped to just over 30
percent in May from 36.5 percent in April.
Saudi Aramco, which was not available for
comment, had already reduced contractual supplies to some
Japanese and South Korean customers in April.
The trader with one of China's big importers said requests
for more crude to Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates - Saudi
Arabia's closest partners in the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries (OPEC) - were similarly turned down.
PetroChina and Sinopec officials were not available and
seldom comment on trading activity.
With imports of 7.4 million barrels per day (bpd), China
overtook the United States as the world's top crude oil buyer in
April.
NEEDS OF THEIR OWN
Behind the stingier responses to requests for more oil lie
mostly domestic factors. Saudi Arabia has traditionally been an
exporter of crude oil but an importer of refined products.
That's changing. Its new 400,000 bpd Yasref refinery became
fully operational in April, taking in Saudi heavy crude oil to
produce and export petroleum coke, diesel and gasoline.
Saudi Aramco started up its Jubail refinery of the same size
last year and also plans to build a third 400,000 bpd facility
by 2018.
Other Middle Eastern producers such as the UAE's Abu Dhabi
National Oil Co are also ramping up refineries, and
the region is entering its peak burning season in which it uses
more crude to generate power for air-conditioning.
"Over the summer, Middle East producers, particularly Saudi
Arabia and Abu Dhabi, will have limited additional barrels for
sale as new refineries continue their ramp up and increased
summer burn absorbs supply," said U.S.-based research and
analysis provider Pira Energy.
Supplies of heavy grades have also been tightened by the
shutdown of two fields jointly operated by Saudi Arabia and
Kuwait - the Khafji in October for "environmental issues" and
the Wafra last week for maintenance amid a land dispute - taking
nearly 500,000 bpd of oil out of production.
Asian customers have as well been wary of the quality of
Iraq's new Basra Heavy grade and trying to switch to other
crudes, according to industry sources.
Despite turning down some Asian requests, Saudi Arabia and
its Middle East allies are still keen to meet as much Asian
demand as possible.
The refusals come weeks after veteran Saudi oil minister Ali
al-Naimi visited Asia and said demand for its oil was strong,
but that Saudi Arabia's record oil output of over 10 million bpd
was ready to meet the needs of its clients.
Naimi was the driving force behind the OPEC decision last
November to keep output unchanged, refusing calls to cut
production so as not to lose vital market share in Asia to rival
producers, but triggering price falls of over 50 percent to
under $50 a barrel by January.
While Saudi Arabia's currency reserves mean that it can live
with lower prices for years, Deutsche Bank estimates that the
government needs a price of over $100 to balance its budget.
(Additional reporting by Rania El Gamal in DUBAI and Keith
Wallis and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen in SINGAPORE; Editing by Tom
Hogue)