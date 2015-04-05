* Regulators taking harder line before bourse opening
* Capital Market Authority, Commerce Ministry launch probes
* "Alarm bills ringing" at some listed firms
* Demand, fees for auditing services rise
* Pressure to clarify supervision of auditors
By Marwa Rashad and Hadeel Al Sayegh
RIYADH/DUBAI, April 5 When Saudi Cable Co
said last month it was delaying the release of its
2014 earnings statement, because it was still compiling
information required by an external auditor, it was a sign of
growing regulatory pressure on companies in the kingdom.
Regulators are signalling they want corporate managements to
tighten governance and strengthen internal controls as the $500
billion Saudi stock market prepares to open up to direct foreign
investment in the next few months.
The process has become more urgent since an accounting
scandal erupted at telecommunications firm Mobily,
which in February revised its 2014 earnings to a loss of $243
million from the $58.6 million profit previously claimed.
The Mobily affair, and the probe into it launched by the
Capital Market Authority (CMA), have prompted many company
managements, board members and even major shareholders to become
more conscious of risk, executives and analysts say.
"What happened has set the alarm bills ringing and pushed
board members to revise their roles, made investors carefully
check financial statements, and caused company managements to
review their accounts carefully," said Turki Fadaak, head of
research and advisory services at AlBilad Capital in Riyadh.
"It has made us, the analysts, keen on meeting with company
managements more often, and caused us to look more carefully at
everything being said and everything that managements announce."
One sign of the new mood is that the fees charged by some
auditors are rising as demand for their services grows.
"The risks associated with what happened to the listed
companies have caused companies to raise their fees," said a
partner at a regional auditing firm, speaking on condition of
anonymity because of commercial sensitivities.
He added that his own firm's business had grown
substantially in the last few months as some customers began to
find fees charged by the big international auditors too steep.
Another sign of the regulatory pressure is a rise in fines
levied by the CMA on listed companies for violations such as
inadequate disclosure of information. They rose 46 percent from
a year earlier to 1.83 million riyals ($488,000) in the first
quarter of this year - not a huge burden for the companies
involved, but a signal of the regulator's intentions.
The CMA is acting to ensure a successful stock market
opening, which is an important part of the government's strategy
to create jobs and diversify the economy beyond oil, said a Gulf
executive who does business in Saudi Arabia.
"They have no choice but to step in, otherwise Saudi as a
market will lose credibility and people won't invest.
"Companies are preparing themselves to become more
disciplined and regulated because they realise they will be
questioned more. The sooner they begin this process, the less
expensive it will be."
REPUTATION
Saudi Arabia has a relatively good reputation for corporate
governance in the Arab world, and the Mobily debacle - which the
firm attributed to excessive booking of revenue from wholesale
broadband leases and mobile promotional campaigns - does not
necessarily indicate a string of scandals waiting to explode.
The CMA is viewed by fund managers as one of the strictest stock
market regulators in the Middle East.
But the Mobily shock came at a time when regulators were
already grappling with another thorny case, that of construction
firm Mohammad Al-Mojil Group (MMG). The firm ran into
financial trouble several years ago and has had its shares
suspended since July 2012 because of its accumulated losses.
Last November, the CMA advised companies to stop engaging
the local unit of international accountancy firm Deloitte &
Touche for audits from June 1, 2015, according to a
circular seen by Reuters.
The CMA said its decision was due to a case involving a firm
which it did not identify; Deloitte also declined to identify
the firm, but said it believed its audit of the client met
applicable standards. Industry sources said the firm was MMG.
Authorities increased the pressure on both MMG and Mobily
last month by raising the prospect of prosecuting individuals.
The CMA said it was investigating the possibility of insider
trading of Mobily shares. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Commerce
said it had referred a number of MMG board members to the Bureau
of Investigation and Public Prosecution over possible violations
of the companies law. It did not identify the board members.
The decision "comes as part of a plan by the ministry to
tighten oversight of violating companies and take necessary
steps to protect shareholder capital," the ministry said.
One regulatory reform that may emerge from the MMG and
Mobily affairs, some analysts believe, is clarification of which
part of the government is responsible for supervising auditors.
At present the Ministry of Commerce supervises chartered
accountants while the Saudi Organisation for Certified Public
Accountants, a private body, develops and reviews auditing
standards. Some securities analysts believe such authority
should be consolidated under the CMA to avoid any confusion.
"Some entity like the PCAOP (Public Company Accounting
Oversight Board) in the United States should be established in
Saudi to monitor auditors, and it should be under the umbrella
of the CMA," said Mazen al-Sudairi, head of research at
al-Istithmar Capital in Riyadh.
John Sfakianakis, Riyadh-based Middle East director of
the Ashmore Group, an investment firm, said the furor over
corporate irregularities at major Saudi companies would in the
long term be a blessing in disguise.
"Both investors and companies will now look at the things
they need to avoid," he said.
