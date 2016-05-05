RIYADH May 5 The government is allowing major
builder Saudi Binladin Group to resume bidding for state
projects, al-Watan newspaper reported on Thursday, in a decision
that may ease financial pressure on the troubled firm and banks
which lend to it.
The company has been struggling since September last year,
when it was suspended from obtaining new government contracts
after a crane toppled into Mecca's Grand Mosque during a dust
storm, killing 107 people.
It has now received a royal decree allowing it to bid for
state contracts again, and a travel ban imposed on its top
managers after the disaster has been lifted, al-Watan quoted an
unnamed source as saying.
The newspaper also quoted a spokesman for the civil aviation
authority as saying that in response, the company would resume
work at the multi-billion dollar King Abdulaziz International
Airport project in Jeddah.
Company and government officials could not be contacted for
comment early on Thursday.
(Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Writing by Andrew Torchia)