By Katie Paul and Tom Arnold
| RIYADH/DUBAI
RIYADH/DUBAI May 18 Construction firm Saudi
Binladin Group has secured a 2.5 billion riyal ($667 million)
loan from local banks to ease its financial pressures, banking
sources aware of the matter said on Wednesday.
Arab National Bank and Saudi British Bank
are providing the loan, which Binladin is using to
cover redundancy costs for workers it is laying off, back
salaries and severance costs, the sources said.
The loan is one of several recent signs of relief for
Binladin, one of the Middle East's largest construction groups,
which has faced severe financial problems since last year.
Binladin has declined to describe its financial situation
publicly, but Gulf commercial bankers have said they believe it
owes local and international banks a total of about $30 billion,
and some think it may have to restructure some of that debt.
In September, the Saudi government barred Binladin from
bidding for new state contracts after one of its cranes fell in
Mecca's Grand Mosque during a storm, killing 107 people. This
ban was not lifted until about three weeks ago.
A Binladin spokesman said in an emailed response to Reuters
that the company doesn't comment on its financial issues or
relationships with business partners.
"We remain focused and committed to carry out our promise
and deliver the contracted projects to the highest standards and
satisfaction of our clients, as we have always been doing."
Two of the sources, declining to be named because of
commercial sensitivities, said Binladin had pledged land as
collateral for the loan. They did not elaborate on the size or
location of the land, or how long the loan was for.
Bankers with knowledge of the loan said the inclusion of the
collateral pledge was linked to persistent concerns about the
Saudi construction sector.
"Nobody in their right mind would lend unsecured at the
moment to a contractor," said one.
Binladin has been hit by a general slump in construction as
the government has cut spending in response to low oil prices.
Many builders in Saudi Arabia have reported shrunken ministry
budgets and delays in payments by the state for projects.
Since last year Binladin, which before the crisis had a
workforce fluctuating around 200,000 to 250,000, has cut about
69,000 jobs, including resignations and departures that will
occur by early June. Some of its workers have not been paid for
months, and have staged public protests.
When the government lifted the ban on bidding for state
projects, it also removed a travel ban imposed on top Binladin
executives after the disaster. Days later, Binladin made delayed
salary payments to some 10,000 workers.
The Binladin spokesman confirmed earlier this week that
there were unresolved "disagreements" with the government over
payments at the King Abdullah Financial District project, where
work by the company has been halted since early 2016.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia and Alexander Smith)