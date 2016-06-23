(Refiles to show CEO comments were made to Reuters, not
By Reem Shamseddine
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, June 23 Embattled Saudi
Arabian builder Mohammad Al Mojil Group (MMG) will
continue operating despite the resignation of its board after
three people involved with the company were found guilty of
fraud, its acting CEO said on Thursday.
Indebted MMG's plight comes against the backdrop of wider
turmoil in the Saudi construction industry, which is struggling
in the face of reduced government spending in response to low
oil prices.
But CEO Nauman Sohail said the business outlook for the
company is improving and the board resignations do not threaten
its existence.
"We are more comfortable now as compared to what we used to
be in 2014/15," he told Reuters, adding that MMG is establishing
new business units such as scaffolding services and expects its
equipment rental operation to start generating profit by July or
August.
MMG's shares have not traded on the Saudi bourse since July
2012, when the CMA suspended the stock over losses incurred as
the company overextended itself trying to take advantage of a
construction boom in the kingdom.
Since then the company, the workforce of which has tumbled
to 3,000 from 25,000, has been trying to rebuild, partly by
seeking payment of hundreds of millions of riyals it says it is
owed for completed work.
Sohail said MMG had made a net profit of about 10 million
riyals in the first quarter, aided by debt recovery. He does not
expect a profit for the second quarter but said a profit is
likely in the third quarter.
The board resignations announced by MMG on Monday came after
the Capital Market Authority (CMA) sentenced three people
involved with the business, including founder Mohammad Al-Mojil
and his son Adel Al-Mojil, the company's chairman, to between
three and five years in prison.
The three were found guilty of manipulation and fraud
relating to the family-controlled company's initial public share
offering in 2008. MMG said on Monday that the decision was based
on "fundamentally flawed" evidence.
The CMA also ordered payment of 1.6 billion riyals ($427
million) in damages.
Sohail said he now expects the CMA to appoint a temporary
committee to oversee MMG, which would call a general assembly of
shareholders to appoint a new board.
He did not say when this might happen and a CMA official,
contacted by telephone, said the regulator could not provide
immediate comment.
(Writing by Andrew Torchia; Editing by David Goodman)