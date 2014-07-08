WASHINGTON, July 7 The United States said on
Monday it was troubled by Saudi Arabia's sentencing prominent
human rights lawyer Walid abu al-Khair to 15 years in prison on
charges that included seeking to undermine the state and
insulting the judiciary.
"We urge the Saudi government to respect international human
rights norms, a point we make to them regularly," State
Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement.
The Saudi rights activist was sentenced to 15 years in
prison after a trial on sedition charges that included breaking
allegiance to King Abdullah, showing disrespect for authorities,
creating an unauthorized association and inciting public
opinion.
A Jeddah court also fined him 200,000 Saudi riyals
($53,300), banned him from traveling outside the kingdom for
another 15 years and had all his websites closed down, the Saudi
state news agency reported on Sunday.
Last October, he was sentenced by a Jeddah court to three
months in jail for signing a petition in 2011 against the
imprisonment of a group of activists demanding political
reforms.
Abu al-Khair, the founder and director of an organization
named the Monitor of Human Rights in Saudi Arabia, was critical
of an anti-terrorism law passed by Saudi Arabia at the start of
the year that was widely condemned by rights activists as a tool
to stifle dissent.
In the past year, Saudi authorities have been criticized by
international rights groups for jailing several prominent
activists on charges ranging from setting up an illegal
organization to damaging the reputation of the country.
The world's top oil exporter has regularly dismissed
criticism of its human rights record by Western countries and
campaign groups.
(Reporting by Peter Cooney; Additional reporting by Maha El
Dahan in Abu Dhabi; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)