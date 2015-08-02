KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia Aug 2 Saudi Arabia's
central bank has tightened restrictions on cash withdrawals from
banks using credit cards in an effort to head off any consumer
debt problems.
Previously, under an informal industry arrangement customers
could obtain cash advances equivalent to as much as 50 percent
of their monthly credit card spending limits, paying hefty fees
to do so, bankers said.
From last Thursday, an official ceiling of 30 percent has
been imposed, according to regulations posted on the central
bank's website, which said the rules aimed to protect
cardholders and introduce international best practice.
The Saudi central bank has a reputation as a conservative
and cautious regulator. Last year it published new consumer
lending rules which gave it the power to cap retail lending at
individual banks and limit fees that banks can charge.
Consumer lending, including credit card use, climbed 8.8
percent to 322 billion riyals ($85.9 billion) in 2014, according
to the central bank.
(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Editing by Andrew Torchia and
Catherine Evans)