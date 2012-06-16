* Heir to Saudi throne died on Saturday
* Successor likely to be another son of Abdulaziz ibn Saud
By Angus McDowall
RIYADH, June 17 Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah
will bury his former heir, Crown Prince Nayef, in Mecca on
Sunday, and must now name a new successor to rule the world's
biggest oil exporter.
The most likely candidate to take the position to succeed
the 89-year-old king is Prince Salman, 76, and like all former
kings a son of Saudi Arabia's founder Abdulaziz ibn Saud.
"There will be a meeting where the next crown prince will be
decided. If you take a historical perspective it has always been
done in an orderly and organised manner. Prince Salman fits the
profile in many ways," said Khaled Almaeena, editor in chief of
the Saudi Gazette.
Salman, who is seen as a pragmatist with a strong grasp of
the intricate balance of competing princely and clerical
interests that dominate Saudi politics, was named defence
minister last year.
The appointment of a new crown prince is not likely to
change the kingdom's position on foreign or domestic policy, but
King Abdullah's new heir will face a range of major challenges
when he one day becomes king.
Saudi Arabia has a rapidly growing population and an economy
that is heavily reliant on oil exports. It also faces a threat
from al Qaeda and a regional rivalry with Iran.
"Certainly they are going to continue to focus on the
relationship with the U.S., and continue to make efforts to
properly husband their abundant natural resources of oil," said
Robert Jordan, U.S. ambassador to Riyadh from 2001 to 2003.
Although most analysts believe it highly unlikely that
Salman will not be chosen as crown prince, the ultimate decision
may rest with a family Allegiance Council called in to approve
King Abdullah's decision.
Unlike in European monarchies, the Saudi succession does not
pass from father to eldest son, but has moved along a line of
brothers born to Ibn Saud. A previous crown prince, Sultan, died
last October.
A source close to the royal family said Nayef had died
suddenly in Geneva after receiving treatment for a knee
complaint. He was thought to be 78.
Analysts say the most difficult decision in the kingdom's
succession will be when the line of Ibn Saud's sons is exhausted
and a grandson must be chosen as crown prince.
"The house of Saud will need to think about what would happen
in the event the king became unwell, and there is no way on
earth you would hand the crown prince role to a grandson in 48
hours time. You have to find an older prince," said Michael
Stephens, researcher at the Royal United Services Institute
thinktank in Qatar.
(Reporting By Angus McDowall; Additional reporting by Isabel
Coles in Dubai; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)