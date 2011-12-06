* Saudi raises Arab Light, Medium, Heavy to a record

* Refiners mull small Saudi supply cut in January on high prices

* May seek spot supply or reduce refinery operating rates

By Florence Tan and Luke Pachymuthu

SINGAPORE, Dec 6 Asian refiners are likely to trim crude purchases from Saudi Arabia in January after the world's top exporter raised premiums on its oil to record levels, and they may be forced to cut runs if other Middle East producers follow suit.

Other top exporters such as Iran and the United Arab Emirates typically track the kingdom's moves when they announce their own prices. The overall rise in the cost of crude from the world's top exporting region to Asia would drive down profits that refiners make for processing oil.

Saudi Arabia has raised prices of the flagship Arab Light, Arab Medium and Arab Heavy crude by at least $1.60 a barrel from the previous month, an industry source said this week.

Refiners, faced last month with a 50 percent drop in profit margins from processing a barrel of oil, were already considering cutting runs. An increase in crude prices only exacerbates the situation, industry sources said.

Asian refiners are likely to buy the minimum Saudi crude permitted without breaking contract, industry sources said. That would be about 10 percent less than stipulated volumes. Refiners would look to import cheaper cargoes from elsewhere on the spot physical market.

"Refiners would try and get arbitrage barrels wherever possible or else cut runs," a trader with a North Asian refiner said.

There already are some signs of arbitrage cargoes coming in to the region. South Korean refiners are turning to North Sea crude after the arbitrage opened on a narrowing of Brent's premium to Dubai and backwardation in the European marker. More such deals could follow.

"While the hikes may bolster spot demand in the region, we may see Asian buyers turning en masse to Atlantic Basin and West African crudes in the coming period, with the latter under continued pressure from refinery shutdowns on the U.S. East Coast," Vienna-based JBC Energy said in a note.

"In this context, steep price hikes for the light end of the Kingdom's crude slate may be aimed at avoiding a potential supply glut in the Atlantic Basin."

Saudi Arabia's sharp increase in prices surprised market participants, because of the possibility that additional Iranian barrels may find their way to Asia as Europe threatens to ban imports of Iran's oil to pressure the Islamic republic to abandon its nuclear programme. Some said they thought the kingdom would offer more competitively priced crude to defend its market share.

Instead, Saudi Arabia has boosted prices, perhaps betting that buyers have no other option than to pay a premium for reliable shipments at a time when Iran's supply faces possible disruption from any military strike aimed at its nuclear facilities.

"Saudi Arabia knows it has the consumer (with it), particularly in this current geopolitical environment," a trader with a Western firm said.

The price hike for Asian customers comes ahead of an OPEC meeting next week and was in the upper range of market expectations.

RAISING PRICES

Saudi Aramco factors in movements on the crude and oil product markets when it sets crude prices. The increase may have come in part due to high premiums for rival Oman crude in December, industry sources said.

Another reason could have been to compensate for the steep backwardation in the Dubai crude benchmark, which means prices further out are lower than the current ones. Adding a higher premium will help cushion the fall in revenue from lower benchmark prices.

"It just shows that they only consider the steep Dubai backwardation, not where margins are at," a second North Asian trader said.

Prices for naphtha-rich Arab Extra Light have been raised to their highest since July 2008 despite weak margins for the petrochemical feedstock. Naphtha cracks NAF-SIN-CRK still remain way below the healthy level of $110 a barrel despite recovering from a three-year low.

"The increases are not in line with fundamentals, given the ailing regional light distillate market as well as the fact that Asian refining margins are currently at the weakest point since late 2009," JBC Energy said.

Complex processing margins for Dubai in Singapore fell by 50 percent from Nov. 1 to around $5.71 per barrel on Dec. 1, down from an average of $8.20 in the last year, Reuters data show.

"It is getting harder for us to take incremental offers by Saudi if OSPs get so high," the trader with the North Asian refiner said.

Saudi Arabia usually notifies buyers by the 10th of each month their term crude allocation for the following month. (Additional reporting by Cho Mee-young in SEOUL, Risa Maeda in Tokyo; Editing by Manash Goswami and Simon Webb, editing by Jane Baird)