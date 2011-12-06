* Saudi raises Arab Light, Medium, Heavy to a record
* Refiners mull small Saudi supply cut in January on high
prices
* May seek spot supply or reduce refinery operating rates
By Florence Tan and Luke Pachymuthu
SINGAPORE, Dec 6 Asian refiners are likely
to trim crude purchases from Saudi Arabia in January after the
world's top exporter raised premiums on its oil to record
levels, and they may be forced to cut runs if other Middle East
producers follow suit.
Other top exporters such as Iran and the United Arab
Emirates typically track the kingdom's moves when they announce
their own prices. The overall rise in the cost of crude from the
world's top exporting region to Asia would drive down profits
that refiners make for processing oil.
Saudi Arabia has raised prices of the flagship Arab Light,
Arab Medium and Arab Heavy crude by at least $1.60 a barrel from
the previous month, an industry source said this week.
Refiners, faced last month with a 50 percent drop in profit
margins from processing a barrel of oil, were already
considering cutting runs. An increase in crude prices only
exacerbates the situation, industry sources said.
Asian refiners are likely to buy the minimum Saudi crude
permitted without breaking contract, industry sources said. That
would be about 10 percent less than stipulated volumes. Refiners
would look to import cheaper cargoes from elsewhere on the spot
physical market.
"Refiners would try and get arbitrage barrels
wherever possible or else cut runs," a trader with a North Asian
refiner said.
There already are some signs of arbitrage cargoes coming in
to the region. South Korean refiners are turning to North Sea
crude after the arbitrage opened on a narrowing of Brent's
premium to Dubai and backwardation in the European marker. More
such deals could follow.
"While the hikes may bolster spot demand in the region, we
may see Asian buyers turning en masse to Atlantic Basin and West
African crudes in the coming period, with the latter under
continued pressure from refinery shutdowns on the U.S. East
Coast," Vienna-based JBC Energy said in a note.
"In this context, steep price hikes for the light end of the
Kingdom's crude slate may be aimed at avoiding a potential
supply glut in the Atlantic Basin."
Saudi Arabia's sharp increase in prices surprised market
participants, because of the possibility that additional Iranian
barrels may find their way to Asia as Europe threatens to ban
imports of Iran's oil to pressure the Islamic republic to
abandon its nuclear programme. Some said they thought the
kingdom would offer more competitively priced crude to defend
its market share.
Instead, Saudi Arabia has boosted prices, perhaps betting
that buyers have no other option than to pay a premium for
reliable shipments at a time when Iran's supply faces possible
disruption from any military strike aimed at its nuclear
facilities.
"Saudi Arabia knows it has the consumer (with it),
particularly in this current geopolitical environment," a trader
with a Western firm said.
The price hike for Asian customers comes ahead of an OPEC
meeting next week and was in the upper range of market
expectations.
RAISING PRICES
Saudi Aramco factors in movements on the crude and oil
product markets when it sets crude prices. The increase may have
come in part due to high premiums for rival Oman crude in
December, industry sources said.
Another reason could have been to compensate for the steep
backwardation in the Dubai crude benchmark, which means prices
further out are lower than the current ones. Adding a higher
premium will help cushion the fall in revenue from lower
benchmark prices.
"It just shows that they only consider the steep Dubai
backwardation, not where margins are at," a second North Asian
trader said.
Prices for naphtha-rich Arab Extra Light have been raised to
their highest since July 2008 despite weak margins for the
petrochemical feedstock. Naphtha cracks NAF-SIN-CRK still
remain way below the healthy level of $110 a barrel despite
recovering from a three-year low.
"The increases are not in line with fundamentals,
given the ailing regional light distillate market as well as the
fact that Asian refining margins are currently at the weakest
point since late 2009," JBC Energy said.
Complex processing margins for Dubai in Singapore fell by 50
percent from Nov. 1 to around $5.71 per barrel on Dec. 1, down
from an average of $8.20 in the last year, Reuters data show.
"It is getting harder for us to take incremental offers by
Saudi if OSPs get so high," the trader with the North Asian
refiner said.
Saudi Arabia usually notifies buyers by the 10th of each
month their term crude allocation for the following month.
