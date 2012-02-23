NEW DELHI Feb 23 Saudi Arabia's main concern is to keep the global oil market well supplied, its deputy oil minister said on Thursday, as top Asian crude buyers look to the world's biggest producer to step up output to make up for cuts in supplies from Iran.

Saudi Arabia is the only oil producer with significant spare capacity to replace any fall in supply from its regional rival Iran, which is facing Western sanctions aimed at crippling its contentious nuclear programme.

Abdul Aziz Bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, in New Delhi on an official visit, said his country's current spare capacity was 2.5 million barrels per day (bpd), while production now was at 9.8 million bpd.

India's junior oil minister said he had discussed with Abdulaziz about buying more crude from Saudi Arabia. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)