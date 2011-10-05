KHOBAR Oct 5 Saudi Arabia has raised the price of its flagship Arab Light crude oil for customers in Asia, who buy more than half its crude exports, by $1.05 a barrel for November, while cutting prices for U.S. and European buyers, an industry source said on Wednesday.

In the third consecutive monthly price rise for Asia, Saudi Aramco has set the Arab Light price for Asian buyers at Oman/Dubai plus $2.70 per barrel for November, up from $1.65 for October and $0.75 for September.

The world's biggest crude exporter cut the price of its Arab Light crude to the United states by 40 cents to ASCI minus $0.20 a barrel, while cutting the price for the same crude in the Mediterranean market by 40 cents to the Brent weighted average (BWAVE) price minus $1.10/bbl, the source said. (editing by Daniel Fineren)