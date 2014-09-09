UPDATE 1-Norwegian newcomer Borr Drilling scoops up Transocean rigs for $1.4 bln
* Borr raises $800 mln in equity (Recasts, adds comment, background, bullets, detail)
TOKYO, Sept 9 Saudi Arabia, the world's top crude exporter, will supply full contracted volumes of crude oil to at least two Asian term buyers in October, unchanged from September, industry sources familiar with the matter said.
The move was expected because the OPEC kingpin has supplied full contractual volumes to most Asian buyers since late 2009. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Borr raises $800 mln in equity (Recasts, adds comment, background, bullets, detail)
LONDON, March 20 World markets baulked on Monday at the G20's decision to drop a decade-old pledge to resist trade protectionism, with stocks, the dollar, oil and the price of many major sovereign bonds all sliding into the red.
JUBA, March 20 South Sudanese rebels said on Monday they had kidnapped four oil workers including a Pakistani national, in a bid to force their Chinese and Malaysian consortium to leave the country.