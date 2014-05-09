UPDATE 2-At least 31 Somalis killed in raid off Yemen coast
* IOM aware of survivors brought to Hodeidah (Adds IOM and UNHCR comments)
TOKYO May 9 Saudi Arabia, the world's top crude exporter, will supply full contracted volumes of crude oil to at least one Asian term buyer in June, unchanged from May, an industry source familiar with the matter said on Friday.
The OPEC kingpin has supplied full contractual volumes to most Asian buyers since late 2009. (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Paul Tait)
* IOM aware of survivors brought to Hodeidah (Adds IOM and UNHCR comments)
* Oil shipments to Asia have risen 3 pct since OPEC-led deal (Updates prices)
* Analysts expect consumption to keep growing in coming years