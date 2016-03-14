US STOCKS-Wall St higher as oil rises, earnings season nears
* Indexes up: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.23 pct (Updates to open)
DUBAI, March 14 Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA) Governor Fahad al-Mubarak said he was committed to maintaining monetary policy to keep the kingdom's decades-long currency peg of 3.75 riyals per dollar in comments published on the central bank website on Monday.
Currency speculators have put pressure on the riyal in recent months because of the impact of lower oil prices on Saudi Arabia's fiscal balance, causing a projected large deficit this year. (Reporting by Yara Bayoumy ; Writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Toby Chopra)
* Canadian dollar at C$1.3357, or 74.87 U.S. cents * Bond prices mixed across the maturity curve TORONTO, April 10 The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as oil prices rose and the government reported housing starts jumped to their highest level in more than nine years. The seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts rose to 253,720 units in March, topping economists' forecasts for 215,000. February was revised slightly higher t