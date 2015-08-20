* One-year dollar/riyal forwards hit 12-year high

* No pressure on currency peg in spot market

* Foreign reserves enough to support riyal for years

* But low oil prices eroding confidence in Saudi model

* Lack of government communication adds to jitters (Updates with new high, CDS jump, analysis and context)

By Andrew Torchia

DUBAI, Aug 20 Saudi Arabia's riyal fell in the forwards market on Thursday as oil prices dropped and Saudi equities fell, prompting some traders to hedge against the risk of the riyal's peg to the U.S. dollar eventually coming under pressure.

One-year dollar/Saudi riyal forwards jumped as high as 305 points, their highest level since March 2003, from Wednesday's close of 250 points. The move signalled traders were increasingly locking in rates to protect themselves against potential riyal depreciation over the next 12 months.

Five-year Saudi credit default swaps, used to insure against a sovereign debt default, shot up 19 points to 88 points, their highest level since September 2012.

Bankers and economists said there was no pressure on the riyal's spot market peg of 3.75 to the dollar, and the central bank's huge foreign reserves, at $664.5 billion in June, meant it had plenty of firepower to support the currency.

Nevertheless, the move in forwards underlined how low oil prices, which threaten to saddle the government with a record budget deficit of around $140 billion this year, are chipping away at investor confidence in the world's largest oil exporter.

In the absence of liquid markets in other derivatives, banks and international investors use riyal forwards to hedge against risks in Saudi Arabia and the wider Gulf Arab region.

"Some investors may be betting against the riyal peg as oil prices have declined and other emerging market currencies have seen substantial weakness recently," said Khatija Haque, head of regional research at Emirates NBD, Dubai's biggest bank.

But she added that Saudi Arabia had ample foreign reserves to maintain the peg for the foreseeable future: "We do not expect a devaluation or de-pegging of the riyal."

Thursday's move in Saudi forwards affected markets in other Gulf economies, even those with state finances that are widely seen as stronger than Riyadh's. One-year dollar/United Arab Emirates dirham forwards rose, though much more slowly.

CREDIBLE PEG

William Jackson, senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics in London, said Riyadh was extremely unlikely to decide to depreciate the riyal as it would make no sense in policy terms.

A weaker currency could help state finances by inflating the value of oil exports, but these benefits would be more than cancelled out by the blow to market confidence and higher import costs, since Saudi Arabia imports many key goods, he said.

There appears to be little chance that Riyadh could get forced into a devaluation. Its foreign reserves have been shrinking at an annual rate of about $120 billion and even if that pace increases as oil falls further, the central bank is four years or more away from any external payments crunch.

"The currency peg will remain credible for a long time - many years," Jackson said.

This may not stop investors from continuing to hedge as long as oil remains weak, however. Oil producer Kazakhstan's decision to float the tenge on Thursday and this month's devaluation of the Chinese yuan have added to market jitters.

Saudi authorities, who traditionally operate in secrecy, have not publicly described their long-term strategy to cope with an era of cheap oil, or reassured investors that they even have such a strategy. This has also increased tensions.

In the past two months, the government began issuing bonds for the first time since 2007 to help cover its budget deficit, but it has not revealed its projected borrowing requirement, leaving bankers to worry about the risk of a liquidity crunch.

The stock market has plunged 12 percent in August, erasing about $50 billion of wealth, partly because of rumours that the government might sell share holdings to raise money. State news agency SPA finally denied the rumours on Wednesday. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)