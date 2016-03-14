(Adds quote and background)
DUBAI, March 14 Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency
(SAMA) Governor Fahad al-Mubarak said he was committed to
maintaining monetary policy to keep the kingdom's decades-long
currency peg of 3.75 riyals per dollar in comments published on
the central bank website on Monday.
Currency speculators have put pressure on the riyal in
recent months because of the impact of lower oil prices on Saudi
Arabia's fiscal balance, causing a projected large deficit this
year.
"I would like to assure that the monetary agency will
continue to manage its monetary policies to achieve the goal of
stabilising the value of the riyal at the exchange rate of 3.75
riyals to the dollar," Mubarak said in a speech published on the
website.
While Mubarak has previously pledged to maintain the riyal's
dollar peg, unbroken since 1986, SAMA did in January intervene
by warning local commercial banks to avoid betting on a currency
devaluation.
In order to pay the government's bills as its oil revenues
shrink, SAMA has been drawing down its overseas assets at an
annual rate of more than $100 billion, although it still has
enough to support the riyal for several years.
In February, Societe Generale said it estimated there was at
least a 25 percent chance of a near-term devaluation of the
riyal, rising to 40 percent is oil prices stayed at current
levels throughout the year. Other institutions said they
expected Riyadh to maintain its currency peg.
