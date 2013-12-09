* Dabbagh Group eyes 19 pct stake sale in Petromin - sources
* Stake sale to repay debt used to buy out JV partner
* Saudi firm bought out Indian partner Hinduja in May
* Dabbagh may consider Petromin IPO in H1 2015 - sources
By Dinesh Nair and David French
DUBAI, Dec 9 Saudi Arabia's Dabbagh Group is
planning to sell a 19 percent stake in its lubricants business
Petromin ahead of a potential public offering of the unit in
2015, banking sources aware of the matter said on Monday.
Proceeds from the stake sale will be used by family-owned
Dabbagh Group to repay debt used to buy out its Indian partner
earlier this year, three of the sources said, speaking on
condition of anonymity as the matter is not public.
Dabbagh Group, which has interests in food, real estate and
automobile services among others, owns all of Jeddah-based
Petromin after buying out a 49 percent stake held by India's
Hinduja Group in May this year following strategy differences
between the two partners.
Petromin, the oldest lubricants company in the Middle East
and formed by royal decree in 1968, makes more than 150
lubricant products and exports to more than 35 countries in the
Middle East, Africa and Asia, according to its website.
"There is financing tied to this asset and they are looking
to take it out by selling a minority stake," one of the banking
sources said. "Both local and regional buyers may been keen to
participate as Petromin is a profitable business."
The company has hired Saudi Fransi Capital, the investment
banking arm of Banque Saudi Fransi, to arrange the
stake sale, two of the sources said.
Jeddah-based Dabbagh may consider selling a further 30
percent of Petromin to the public through a bourse listing in
the first half of 2015, which would leave Dabbagh with a 51
percent stake, the two sources said.
A spokesman for Dabbagh Group did not return an email
seeking comment. Petromin and Saudi Fransi Capital were not
available for comment.
The buyout from Hinduja Group had valued Petromin at around
$700 million, the three sources said.
The 19 percent stake is being offered to a small group of
Saudi and Gulf-based investors and one or more party could end
up holding some of the company following the process, the second
banking source said.
Dabbagh Group and Gulf Oil International Group, a Hinduja
unit, had paid $200 million to buy Petromin in 2007 from a joint
venture between Saudi Aramco and Mobil Investments, an
ExxonMobil affiliate.
Hinduja said in 2010 that Petromin had production capacity
of 300,000 metric tonnes of lubricants and greases combined.
(Reporting by Dinesh Nair and David French; Editing by Louise
Heavens and David Holmes)