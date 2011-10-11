* Dar Alarkan to diversify its portfolio
* Expects to meet debt obligations
RIYADH Oct 11 Dar Alarkan , Saudi
Arabia's biggest property developer, will diversify its sources
of income over the next three years and will not need to issue
more debt, its chairman told Reuters in an interview.
Dar Alarkan Chairman Yousef al-Shalash said the developer is
expected to post better results toward the end of 2011 and
during 2012 as sales and rents improve, both of which were
negatively affected over the past three years.
"We hope to diversify our sources of income in order to have
some stability in our revenue sources as we expand our rent
portfolio to 40 percent from 10 percent of the firm's revenue,"
Shalash said.
DarAlarkan also plans expand its housing unit sales to 20
percent of the portfolio from the current 10 percent, while
halving its dependence on land sales to 40 percent from the
current 80 percent.
"We hope to reach these levels within three years... We had
already started working on that two years ago," Shalash said.
Some 80 percent of its assets of about 23 billion riyals
($6.13 billion) are land plots in the kingdom, where analysts
say properties are hard to value. Dar Alarkan also has 6 billion
riyals ($1.6 billion) in debt.
"We are fully able to repay our coming obligations from the
company's income, without resorting to debt... The debts do not
exceed six billion riyals and it does not cause any concern for
us as it only represents 35 percent of our total assets," he
said.
The firm has a $1 billion Islamic bond maturing in 2012 and
last year it raised $450 million riyals from a sukuk issue that
had a five-year maturity and was priced at 10.75 percent just in
time to refinance a $600 million sukuk maturing in March 2010.
Bankers said Dar Alarkan raised less than it had targeted
after a lengthy road-show.
On Saturday, Dar Alarkan said the Public Investment Fund
(PIF) approved a 4 billion riyal facility to finance one of its
biggest projects in Jeddah, the Qasr Khozam development which
spans an area of 4 million square meters.
The total cost of the project is estimated at 12 billion
riyals, Shalash said, declining to give details on when
construction will start.
"There are difficulties (in financing) for development
companies in the Saudi market, especially after the financial
crisis... This affected the growth in projects and
implementation plans," Shalash said.
The firm also plans to start building this month 500 new
housing units in the capital Riyadh as the country faces a large
housing shortage due to rapid population growth which reached 27
million people.
A report from Banque Saudi Fransi in March said Saudi Arabia
needs 1.65 million new homes by 2015 but Shalash believes the
shortage exceeds that amount.
"The Saudi housing market is the best... There is real
demand for housing units, around 4.5-5 million houses in the
next ten years," Shalash said.
(Reporting Ibrahim al-Mutawa; Writing by Asma Alsharif)