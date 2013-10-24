* Q3 net profit down 17 pct year on year to 183.3 mln riyals

DUBAI, Oct 24 Saudi Arabia's largest property developer Dar Al Arkan posted a fifth-straight decline in quarterly profit on Thursday, hit by lower margins on property sales.

Dar Al Arkan, which last achieved profit growth in the second quarter of 2012, said in a bourse filing that the lower margins were a result of "the product mix and geographical location".

The desert kingdom's real estate sector is characterised by very strong demand for housing - analysts say it needs to build 275,000 new homes a year for the next five years to satisfy demand.

However, a shortage of land in big cities has frustrated efforts to build new housing, while the introduction of a law to help prospective homebuyers obtain mortgages is still in the consultation phase.

Dar Al Arkan's 17 percent profit fall to 183.3 million riyals ($48.9 million) in the three months to Sept. 30 was in line with an average forecast of 184.6 million riyals in a Reuters survey of eight analysts.

The company added that finance charges and lower income from a derivatives transaction also weighed on its results. It said that this was offset by lower operating expenses but did not elaborate further.

Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the reporting period before publishing more detailed results later. ($1 = 3.7504 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov and David Goodman)