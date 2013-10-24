* Q3 net profit down 17 pct year on year to 183.3 mln riyals
* Results in line with analysts' expectations
* Says decline because of lower margins on property sales
(Adds detail, context)
DUBAI, Oct 24 Saudi Arabia's largest property
developer Dar Al Arkan posted a fifth-straight decline
in quarterly profit on Thursday, hit by lower margins on
property sales.
Dar Al Arkan, which last achieved profit growth in the
second quarter of 2012, said in a bourse filing that the lower
margins were a result of "the product mix and geographical
location".
The desert kingdom's real estate sector is characterised by
very strong demand for housing - analysts say it needs to build
275,000 new homes a year for the next five years to satisfy
demand.
However, a shortage of land in big cities has frustrated
efforts to build new housing, while the introduction of a law to
help prospective homebuyers obtain mortgages is still in the
consultation phase.
Dar Al Arkan's 17 percent profit fall to 183.3 million
riyals ($48.9 million) in the three months to Sept. 30 was in
line with an average forecast of 184.6 million riyals in a
Reuters survey of eight analysts.
The company added that finance charges and lower income from
a derivatives transaction also weighed on its results. It said
that this was offset by lower operating expenses but did not
elaborate further.
Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the
reporting period before publishing more detailed results later.
($1 = 3.7504 Saudi riyals)
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov and David
Goodman)