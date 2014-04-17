DUBAI, April 17 Saudi Arabian real estate firm
Dar Al Arkan reported a 4.3 percent increase in
first-quarter net profit on Thursday, beating analyst forecasts,
on the back of higher sales of its developed properties.
The kingdom's largest listed property developer made a net
profit of 247.9 million riyals ($66.1 million) compared with
237.6 million riyals in the corresponding period in 2013.
The earnings beat forecasts of three analysts polled by
Reuters who had expected, on average, a profit of 222.3 million
riyals for the quarter.
Dar Al Arkan said the increase in net profit was mainly due
to higher sales of developed properties at higher gross margins.
The company said in February that it may consider early
repayment of a $450 million Islamic bond due to mature in
February 2015.
($1 = 3.7503 Saudi Riyals)
