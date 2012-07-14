BRIEF-Aegon div well covered despite no divs from Netherlands, UK - conf call
* The dividend is well covered despite no dividend from the Netherlands and the UK- conf call Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, July 14 Saudi builder Dar al-Arkan Real Estate Co has transferred $1 billion to Deutsche Bank to repay its Islamic bond, or sukuk, the firm said in a bourse statement on Saturday.
"Dar al-Arkan transferred the total principal sum to Deutsche Bank, the principal paying agents, on Thursday and the sukuk account holders will receive the funds on Monday," the firm said in the statement.
Dar al-Arkan, the kingdom's largest property developer, has issued three international sukuks and one domestic in the past five years, raising a total of $2.25 billion, the firm said in the statement.
Dar al-Arkan had earlier said that it would use cash and proceeds from land sales to repay the bond. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; editing by Sami Aboudi)
HONG KONG, Feb 17 (IFR) - Asia credit markets turned slightly weaker on Friday as some investors took profit following strong performances earlier this week.
* On Feb 20, Danske Bank will issue EUR 3,468,000 in currency-linked notes linked to the performance of Russian rubles where payment of interest and principal is linked to the development of the currency exchange rate in RUBEUR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)