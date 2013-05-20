DUBAI May 20 Saudi Arabia's Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Co has picked six banks to arrange investor meetings ahead of a possible Islamic bond offering, the company said in a bourse statement on Monday.

The dollar-denominated sukuk issue will be the first from a programme which could see several tranches offered over a 12-month period to fund the company's projects, the statement said.

Dar Al Arkan has picked Bahrain-based Bank Al Khair, Deutsche Bank, Emirates NBD, Goldman Sachs and Qatari pair Masraf Al Rayan and QInvest to arrange the meetings, it added. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)