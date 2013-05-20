DUBAI May 20 Saudi Arabia's Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Co is aiming to sell a benchmark-sized Islamic bond, or sukuk, this week after announcing initial price thoughts for the dollar-denominated deal, a document from lead managers said on Monday.

The five-year deal is currently earmarked to price in the area of 6.25 percent, the document said. Benchmark-sized is typically understood to be at least $500 million.

Earlier, Dar Al Arkan announced to the Saudi stock exchange that it would commence meetings with fixed income investors on Monday ahead of a possible sukuk issue.

Dar Al Arkan has picked Bahrain-based Bank Al Khair, Deutsche Bank, Emirates NBD, Goldman Sachs and Qatari pair Masraf Al Rayan and QInvest to arrange the meetings. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Rachna Uppal)