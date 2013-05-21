DUBAI May 21 Saudi developer Dar Al Arkan has launched a $450 million five-year Islamic bond offering, a document from lead managers said on Tuesday, in the real estate firm's first international bond sale in more than three years.

The sukuk will price at 5.875 percent, the document said, tighter than the 6 percent guidance issued earlier on Tuesday, which itself was inside the 6.25 percent first given on Monday.

Dar Al Arkan's sukuk, its first international bond offering since 2010, is being arranged by Bahrain-based Bank Al Khair, Deutsche Bank, Emirates NBD, Goldman Sachs and Qatari pair Masraf Al Rayan and QInvest. (Reporting by Mala Pancholia; Writing by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)