ABU DHABI/WASHINGTON, March 31 Years of wrangling over billions of dollars of debt owed by a Saudi conglomerate could be nearing a conclusion after creditor banks were called to discuss a proposed settlement.

Commercial bankers said on Monday Ahmad Hamad Algosaibi & Brothers (AHAB), a conglomerate whose interests range from real estate to manufacturing, had called the meeting of banks in Dubai on May 7 to discuss the proposal.

The affair dates back to 2009 with the collapse of Algosaibi's Bahrain unit, The International Banking Corp, and Awal Bank, owned by Maan al-Sanea, the Saudi billionaire head of the Saad Group, which left over 100 banks owed an estimated $22 billion.

Since then, the Algosaibi family and al-Sanea have faced off in courts in New York, London and elsewhere. The Algosaibis claim al-Sanea, who married into the family 30 years ago, defrauded them of billions of dollars.

Al-Sanea and the Saad Group have denied the allegations.

One Gulf banker predicted the settlement offer would be around 5 to 7 cents on the dollar, adding that since United Arab Emirates banks had already written off most of their Algosaibi debt, they faced little downside.

Efforts by Reuters to obtain comment from AHAB on Monday were unsuccessful.

A letter sent by AHAB to creditors seen by Reuters said the company would use the meeting to "outline proposals aimed at achieving a comprehensive settlement with those parties who assert certain claims against AHAB".

The letter did not say to whom it was addressed but the sources said it was sent to creditor banks.

SIGNIFICANT STEP

The letter also did not elaborate on the proposals, but noted that last June, AHAB hired three people from accounting firm Deloitte to senior management positions, including Simon Charlton, appointed chief restructuring officer and acting chief executive officer, and Ben Jones, who became chief financial officer.

"This is a significant step for AHAB, which recognises the requirement to separate ownership and management of the business," Jones wrote in the letter.

"The AHAB partners have given us a clear mandate to restructure the business and reach a comprehensive settlement with those parties asserting certain claims against AHAB."

The commercial bankers, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the issue, said it was not clear exactly how much debt would be covered by any proposal from AHAB.

"It will be interesting to see what the outcome will be. The group has so many claims and counter-claims from suppliers and others and the key question is, how do you intend to settle those claims and the court cases?" one Gulf banker said.

A second banker in the Gulf said the meeting had been called for international and regional banks, not those with exposure to Algosaibi's domestic debt within Saudi Arabia. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, Mirna Sleiman and Douwe Miedema; Writing by Andrew Torchia; Editing by David Holmes)