* Deutsche ranked 2nd on debt market fees in MEast during
2013
* Bank sees companies tapping liquidity in local markets
* Says expects tangible measures on stock mkt opening
By Dinesh Nair and Angus McDowall
RIYADH, Jan 20 Companies in Saudi Arabia will
favour local debt markets over international bond issues to meet
their financing requirements in 2014 as high liquidity keeps
funding costs down, a top executive at Deutsche Bank
said.
Saudi firms have increasingly looked to the local debt
market in recent years to help diversify their funding sources
away from bank loans, with ample liquidity in the domestic
market often suppressing borrowing costs to levels well below
rates for equivalent dollar-denominated bond sales.
With interest rates on international markets expected to
rise from historic lows as the U.S. Federal Reserve begins to
wind down its quantitative easing programme in 2014, the
insulated Saudi market and its low borrowing costs are expected
to remain attractive to the kingdom's issuers.
"There is a lot of liquidity looking for a good home in
Saudi Arabia. And importantly the Saudi market has developed
comfort with long-term debt issues in Saudi riyals," Jamal
al-Kishi, chief executive officer of Deutsche Securities Saudi
Arabia, said.
"We expect local debt market activity this year to surpass
international bond sales by Saudi issuers," he said.
The German lender is one of the more active international
banks in the Gulf's largest economy, which is expected to open
up its markets to foreign investors.
Deutsche competes with HSBC and J.P. Morgan Chase
Inc in arranging and advising companies and state-owned
entities on their capital market needs in the kingdom.
The bank earned $14.4 million in fees from arranging debt
issues in the Middle East during 2013, second behind HSBC, which
earned $15.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters.
Construction firm Saudi Binladin Group and dairy producer
Almarai were among the issuers of local currency
Islamic bonds last year, while Deutsche Bank helped Sadara
Chemical Co, a venture between Saudi Aramco and Dow
Chemical, raise 7.5 billion riyals to fund construction
of its facilities last March.
A number of banks, including Saudi Hollandi Bank
and Saudi British Bank, have also sold sukuk in the
local market to improve their reserves after a period of loan
growth.
"For entities who do not have a lot of outstanding debt,
issuing in the local debt market may prove less costly and more
straightforward," Kishi said.
MARKET OPENING
Kishi expects measures will be taken in 2014 to open up
Saudi Arabia's stock market to foreign investors.
Saudi Arabia is the Arab world's biggest stock market and,
by some measures, the world's last sizeable market that has not
opened to international capital flows. Hopes of the market
opening to direct foreign investment has prompted international
banks to beef up their presence in the kingdom.
"Saudi needs responsible long-term oriented capital that
will bring technology and best practice to our industrial and
service sectors," he said.
While the Saudi government has been making technical
preparations, it has never set a date for opening the market.
The capital markets regulator in the kingdom has said that any
market opening would take place only in a gradual manner.
"Saudi Arabia does not need foreign capital per se but what
we need is a responsible, enlightened capital that will come in
and add qualitatively to the way our market opens," Kishi said.