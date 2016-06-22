DUBAI, June 22 Saudi Arabia plans to let foreign
institutional investors buy exchange-listed debt instruments as
part of reforms intended to draw more foreign money into its
markets, the Capital Market Authority (CMA) said on Wednesday.
After opening its equity market to direct investment by
foreign institutions in June 2015, Riyadh last month announced
steps including the abolition or easing of ceilings on foreign
buying of stocks and a reduction in the minimum amount of assets
which institutions must have under management.
On Wednesday, the CMA confirmed that amendments to its
regulations it had proposed on Monday would allow investment in
debt, as it changed references to "shares" in the rules into
"securities".
"According to the suggested amendments, Qualified Foreign
Financial Institutions (QFIs) are allowed to invest in the debt
market," the regulator said in a statement.
Access to debt instruments could increase the interest of
foreign asset managers in Riyadh's securities exchange. It only
had about half a dozen listed bonds and sukuk at the end of last
year, exchange data shows, but authorities have said they will
encourage more issuance and trading of Saudi corporate debt.
However, concern about trading restrictions, liquidity and
an economic slowdown caused by low oil prices have so far
limited flows of foreign money into the exchange, and fund
managers believe this may not change quickly.
All types of foreign investors, including residents as well
as foreign institutions and investors using indirect means such
as swaps, own only marginally more than 1.0 percent of the stock
market's capitalisation, bourse data shows.
The CMA has published its amendments seeking public comment
during a 30-day period from June 20. It has previously said its
reforms will be implemented by the middle of 2017.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)