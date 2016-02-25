* Moody's, Fitch ratings of Saudi now 3-4 notches above S&P
By Archana Narayanan and Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, Feb 25 In addition to sagging oil prices
and political risk, investors in Saudi Arabia now have a new
source of uncertainty: widely different views of the kingdom
from the world's three major credit rating agencies.
Last week Standard & Poor's cited the damage to Saudi state
finances from low oil prices when it cut the kingdom's long-term
sovereign credit rating by two notches to A-minus, with a stable
outlook, from A-plus.
That left a big gap between S&P and Moody's, which has Saudi
Arabia three notches higher at Aa3, with a stable outlook. The
gap is even larger with Fitch Ratings, which has Saudi Arabia
four notches higher at AA and a negative outlook.
Of over 100 sovereign issuers rated by the three agencies,
only a few currently have ratings in such a wide range.
The divergence matters because many international investors
are limited by internal rules to buying debt with certain
minimum ratings. Some use the sovereign ratings to make
decisions on allocating money outside the debt markets.
Saudi Arabia is preparing to start issuing sovereign
international bonds this year to help cover its budget deficit.
Success may to some extent depend on whether the ratings
divergence persists, or whether the other agencies follow S&P's
lead.
Sergey Dergachev, senior portfolio manager for emerging
market debt at Union Investment Privatfonds in Germany, said
uncertainty over rating agencies' intentions had become a major
factor for investors in Saudi and Gulf Arab debt.
"Overall, my sense is that rating agency risk is very high
in the eyes of investors, since in the last few months several
decisions of all three agencies have been sudden ...
"Heavy rating cuts can lead to increased volatility, forced
selling and heavy impacts in benchmark weights."
ASSUMPTIONS
Statements by the agencies show they have been making
different assumptions about future oil prices and the ability of
the Saudi economy to keep growing in an era of cheap oil.
In January S&P lowered its assumption for the average Brent
crude price by about $20 a barrel to $40 in 2016, with a gradual
increase to $50 in 2018 and beyond.
That is very different from the figures which Fitch has
used; it said in a report on Saudi Arabia last September that it
expected Brent to average $75 in 2016 and $80 in 2017.
Anita Yadav, head of fixed income research at Emirates NBD,
Dubai's biggest bank, said she was surprised S&P had acted so
quickly in response to the latest oil price fluctuations.
"The actual downgrade is not surprising but the timing is,"
"Although we understand the rationale, we don't think there was
any hurry to change the rating now on the back of oil prices -
oil is a cyclical commodity."
The agencies also differ in the extent to which they think
Saudi Arabia can maintain economic growth as it cuts spending to
curb its budget deficit. S&P expects gross domestic product
growth to drop to 1.2 percent in 2016 from 3.4 percent in 2015.
In a report last week, Moody's forecast growth of around 1.5
percent, saying Riyadh could offset the impact of budget cuts by
raising oil production.
Another difference is that S&P's rating of Saudi Arabia is
"unsolicited"; last year, the Finance Ministry said it had
terminated its rating agreement with S&P. Moody's and Fitch have
kept commercial ties with the kingdom.
Some fund managers said this might have contributed to the
divergence in ratings by depriving S&P of direct access to Saudi
officials. S&P says its unsolicited ratings are assigned "with
no issuer participation and/or no access to internal documents".
"We will only rate on an unsolicited basis if we believe
that we have access to sufficient public information of reliable
quality to support our analysis and ongoing surveillance, and
also if we believe there is significant market interest in this
unsolicited rating," S&P said in response to a Reuters query.
