MANAMA Oct 31 Saudi Arabia's financial deficit this year is manageable despite the low oil prices, and the kingdom's economic growth rate and financial health will stay strong, Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said at a security conference in Bahrain on Saturday.

"The deficits that the kingdom will be running this year are manageable," he told reporters. (Reporting By Yara Bayoumy; Writing by Angus McDowall)