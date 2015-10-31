UPDATE 10-Oil drops to lowest since Nov as U.S. inventories swell
* OPEC inclined to extend cuts; wants non-OPEC participation (Adds latest prices, fresh quote)
MANAMA Oct 31 Saudi Arabia's financial deficit this year is manageable despite the low oil prices, and the kingdom's economic growth rate and financial health will stay strong, Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said at a security conference in Bahrain on Saturday.
"The deficits that the kingdom will be running this year are manageable," he told reporters. (Reporting By Yara Bayoumy; Writing by Angus McDowall)
WASHINGTON/OSLO, March 22 The United States remains committed to the "principles and goals" of the global transparency initiative to fight corruption in managing revenues from oil, gas and mineral extraction, it said on Wednesday.