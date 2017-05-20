May 20 The Saudi Arabian government is expected to re-issue local debt this quarter or next, Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said on Saturday.

The state budget deficit would be funded with three streams - international debt, local debt and drawing down the government's financial reserves, he told reporters at a news conference.

In October last year, the government decided to suspend its monthly issue of domestic bonds.

Previously, the government had been offering about 20 billion riyals ($5.3 billion) of bonds to banks every month since mid-2015 to help cover a budget deficit caused by low oil prices.

