May 20 The Saudi Arabian government is expected
to re-issue local debt this quarter or next, Finance Minister
Mohammed al-Jadaan said on Saturday.
The state budget deficit would be funded with three streams
- international debt, local debt and drawing down the
government's financial reserves, he told reporters at a news
conference.
In October last year, the government decided to suspend its
monthly issue of domestic bonds.
Previously, the government had been offering about 20
billion riyals ($5.3 billion) of bonds to banks every month
since mid-2015 to help cover a budget deficit caused by low oil
prices.
