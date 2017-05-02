BRIEF-Lianluo Smart Ltd enters into a loan agreement with Digital Grid (Hong Kong) Technology Co Limited
* Lianluo Smart Ltd - on June 13, 2017, Lianluo Smart Limited entered into a loan agreement with Digital Grid (Hong Kong) Technology Co Limited
RIYADH May 2 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will make half of its investments in the domestic economy, Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Tuesday.
In a nationally televised interview discussing the government's economic policies, Prince Mohammed also said authorities would announce a housing programme in the third quarter of this year.
The government will provide over 1 million housing units through soft loans or the Saudi Real Estate Development Fund, he said without giving a time frame.
Prince Mohammed said the government was committed to providing medical treatment to its citizens but would not necessarily manage hospitals. (Reporting by Riyadh team; Writing by Andrew Torchia)
NEW YORK, June 14 The U.S. Federal Reserve pressed ahead with plans to shrink its $4.5-trillion portfolio on Wednesday, mapping out a very gradual approach to shedding assets that allows it to begin the tricky process as soon as September.
PARIS, June 14 French oil services firm CGG said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in France and the United States as part of financial restructuring to reduce its debt burden.