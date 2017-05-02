RIYADH May 2 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will make half of its investments in the domestic economy, Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Tuesday.

In a nationally televised interview discussing the government's economic policies, Prince Mohammed also said authorities would announce a housing programme in the third quarter of this year.

The government will provide over 1 million housing units through soft loans or the Saudi Real Estate Development Fund, he said without giving a time frame.

Prince Mohammed said the government was committed to providing medical treatment to its citizens but would not necessarily manage hospitals. (Reporting by Riyadh team; Writing by Andrew Torchia)