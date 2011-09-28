* Cbank gov: GDP growth seen around 5 pct in 2012
* Sees debt situation in Europe difficult
* Inflation rate seen stabilizing, decline in future
DUBAI, Sept 28 Saudi Arabia's central bank
governor reined in his expectations for growth in a newspaper
interview published on Wednesday, saying he is "optimistic" the
economy will grow by up to 5 percent compared to a previous
forecast of around 6 percent.
Muhammad al-Jasser told the Asharq al-Awsat daily he also
expected the world's biggest oil exporter to grow by around 5
percent next year and that inflation would slow in the future.
Analysts polled by Reuters in June expected the Saudi
economy to grow by 5.7 percent in 2011 and 4.5 percent next
year. Al-Jasser had said in June he expected growth
of around 6 percent.
Worried by unrest sweeping the Arab world, Saudi Arabia has
pledged to spend an estimated $130 billion, or nearly 30 percent
of its annual economic output, on new houses, creating jobs,
unemployment benefit and other measures.
"I believe that we are in a better situation than others,"
the governor was quoted as saying. "We hope that the global
economy is not entering in a new downturn of fear and weakness,
especially in the big financial institutions in Europe, that
have a lot of links in the world."
Jasser said in September the OPEC member was not concerned
about U.S. debt and was also not looking into buying euro zone
debt.
Fears of debt contagion in the euro zone and a slowdown in
the United States have been shaking global markets over recent
months.
On Wednesday, European stock index futures fell and the euro
dipped as investors sought more signs that European leaders were
tackling a debt crisis.
Jasser said: "The situation in Europe with regards to
government debt and especially the European banks' exposure to
these large debts have put them into a difficult situation, and
their ability to service their debt has become difficult."
Inflation in Saudi Arabia has been floating below 5 percent
for most of 2011. In August, annual inflation eased to 4.8
percent and monthly price growth halved to 0.5 percent as a rise
in housing and transport cost subsided.
"I believe... the inflation rate will start to stabilize and
then decline in the future," he told the Arabic paper.
The central bank previously said it expects inflationary
pressures to continue at a moderate pace in the third-quarter of
this year.
(Reporting by Martina Fuchs; Editing by Angus McDowall and Toby
Chopra)