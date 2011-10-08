* Central bank not worried about inflation, expects decrease
* Lending increased by 9 percent in 2011
* Saudi Arabia "protected" against euro debt crisis
JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Oct 8 Saudi Arabia's
inflation levels are not worrying and will continue to decline,
the country's central bank governor Muhammad Al-Jasser said on
Saturday.
"Inflation levels are not worrying. Inflation has become
stable since the beginning of the year between around 4.6 and
4.9 (percent)... I expect it to continue its decline," Al-Jasser
told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Riyadh.
Analysts polled by Reuters in June expected average
inflation in the country to reach 5.6 percent in 2011.
Al-Jasser also said that lending levels had risen by more
than 9 percent in 2011. "In reality, lending has risen by more
than 9 percent this year ... an excellent level," he said.
Asked about his expectations for lending in 2012, he said:
"I expect it to be good."
Fears of debt contagion in the euro zone have been shaking
global markets over the past few months but Al-Jasser said Saudi
Arabia is protected to a great extend from the European debt
crisis.
"We are not affected by what is happening in Europe. Our
lending and deposits are internal... We have, to a great extent,
protection from these developments but we are not in an isolated
island," he said.
Saudi Arabia invests heavily in U.S. treasuries.
(Reporting by Ibrahim al-Mutawa; writing by Asma Alsharif)