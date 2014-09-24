By Martin Dokoupil
DUBAI, Sept 24 Saudi Arabia's economic growth
eased to an annual 3.8 percent in the second quarter of 2014,
the lowest rate in a year, because of a slowdown in the oil
sector, official data showed on Wednesday.
But the first-quarter growth rate for inflation-adjusted
gross domestic product was revised up to 5.1 percent - the
fastest pace since the third quarter of 2012 - from an initial
reading of 4.7 percent.
On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP dropped 3.1 percent in
the second quarter, the biggest fall since the quarterly data
series began in 2010, after a 4.1 percent jump in the previous
quarter, the figures from the Central Statistics Office showed.
Saudi Arabian economic growth is usually at its most robust
early in the year, when the weather is favourable and few public
holidays halt work; GDP then regularly falls in the second
quarter from the previous three months.
Growth in the hydrocarbons sector, which accounts for almost
half of the $748 billion Saudi economy, slumped to 2.5 percent
year-on-year in the second quarter from 6.1 percent in the
previous three months, the data showed.
The OPEC member exported just below 7 million barrels of oil
per day in May-July, the lowest amount since September 2011,
according to the Joint Organisations Data Initiative (JODI),
because of weak global demand. The kingdom burns more oil
domestically in the summer to satisfy growing demand for
cooling, which has been eating into exports.
Saudi oil production may ease in the second half of this
year since crude oil prices have decreased to around $96 per
barrel and as the region exits the summer period of peak
demand.
"We think that the second half will see a lower (GDP) growth
than 4.5 percent...because of the lower contribution of the oil
sector," said Fahad Alturki, head of research at Jadwa
Investment in Riyadh.
Growth of the non-oil private sector edged up to an annual
4.7 percent in April-June from an upwardly revised 4.6 percent
in the previous three months, a sign that the impact of labour
market reforms might be starting to subside.
"Momentum in the private sector continues, indicating that
despite a decline in oil production, the non-oil private sector
as well as state spending could help the kingdom easily achieve
the economic growth target of 4 percent in 2014," said
Abdulwahab Abu Dahesh, a Saudi economist.
Around a million foreign workers left Saudi Arabia last year
after a crackdown on visa irregularities as a part of labour
reforms aimed at putting more Saudi nationals into jobs. This
dampened consumption and production in some sectors.
"The situation is definitely improving. And because of the
year-on-year growth, we will see less of that impact in the
third quarter and fourth quarter," Alturki said.
A Reuters poll of analysts in April forecast Saudi economic
growth would ease to 3.8 percent in 2014 from 4.0 percent last
year and then accelerate to 4.3 percent in 2015.
(Additional reporting by Marwa Rashad in Riyadh; Editing by
Andrew Torchia)