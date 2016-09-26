DUBAI, Sept 26 Saudi Arabia's government has
decided to curb to some financial perks for public sector
employees, according to a live broadcast of the cabinet's weekly
meeting.
"The cabinet has decided to stop and cancel some bonuses and
financial benefits," read a line of text on Ekhbariya TV, as a
minister read to assembled ministers and royals, including King
Salman, a list of cuts to be made in various grades in the civil
service.
A royal decree read on the channel following the broadcast
announced a cut to ministers' salaries by 20 percent and to
members of the appointed Shoura Council by 15 percent.
The decision comes as low oil prices have pushed energy-rich
Gulf Arab states to rein in lavish public spending.
(Reporting by Noah Browning; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)