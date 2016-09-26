DUBAI, Sept 26 Saudi Arabia's government has decided to curb to some financial perks for public sector employees, according to a live broadcast of the cabinet's weekly meeting.

"The cabinet has decided to stop and cancel some bonuses and financial benefits," read a line of text on Ekhbariya TV, as a minister read to assembled ministers and royals, including King Salman, a list of cuts to be made in various grades in the civil service.

A royal decree read on the channel following the broadcast announced a cut to ministers' salaries by 20 percent and to members of the appointed Shoura Council by 15 percent.

The decision comes as low oil prices have pushed energy-rich Gulf Arab states to rein in lavish public spending. (Reporting by Noah Browning; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)