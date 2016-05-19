DUBAI May 19 The International Monetary Fund
backed Saudi Arabia's sweeping economic reform plan on Thursday
and said the kingdom was cutting spending at the right speed to
cope with a huge state budget deficit caused by low oil prices.
Late last month, Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
announced steps to reduce the kingdom's dependence on oil
exports over the next 15 years, including subsidy cuts, tax
rises, sales of state assets, a government efficiency drive and
efforts to spur private sector investment.
The IMF had for years been urging Saudi Arabia to adopt many
of those measures, and in a statement on Thursday it said the
reform plan aimed for "an appropriately bold and far-reaching
transformation of the Saudi Arabian economy".
"The supporting policies that will be announced in the
coming months are expected to set out how these goals will be
achieved," IMF official Tim Callen said after leading a team to
Saudi Arabia this month for annual consultations with the Fund.
"To ensure their success, the reforms will need to be
properly prioritised and sequenced, and the appropriate pace of
implementation carefully assessed."
Riyadh has been cutting spending and trying to raise fresh
revenues as it grapples with its budget deficit, which totalled
$98 billion in 2015. The IMF predicted the deficit would stay
large this year, at about 14 percent of gross domestic product
compared to 16 percent last year.
But it welcomed the government's spending controls and
changes to domestic energy prices announced last December,
saying: "Fiscal policy is appropriately adjusting to the drop in
oil prices."
The IMF also said it approved of the way in which the
government was financing its deficit with a combination of
drawing down its financial reserves and issuing debt at home and
abroad.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)