DUBAI Dec 23 Saudi King Salman said on Wednesday the kingdom was committed to implementing programmes to diversify sources of income in order to reduce its dependence on oil, according to the text of his speech seen by Reuters.

The kingdom also advocated policies to create an attractive environment for local and international companies to invest in Saudi Arabia, according to the document.

