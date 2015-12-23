Tesla to take orders for solar roof tiles starting April
March 24 Tesla Motors Inc will start taking orders for its solar roof tiles in April, Chief Executive Elon Musk said in a Tweet on Friday.
DUBAI Dec 23 Saudi King Salman said on Wednesday the kingdom was committed to implementing programmes to diversify sources of income in order to reduce its dependence on oil, according to the text of his speech seen by Reuters.
The kingdom also advocated policies to create an attractive environment for local and international companies to invest in Saudi Arabia, according to the document.
WASHINGTON/CALGARY, Alberta, March 24 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration approved TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL pipeline on Friday, cheering the oil industry and angering environmentalists even as further hurdles for the controversial project loom.