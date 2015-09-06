RIYADH, Sept 6 Saudi Arabia's government is
cutting unnecessary expenses to compensate for low oil prices
and may delay some projects, though ones that are important for
the economy will go ahead, Finance Minister Ibrahim Alassaf
said.
Alassaf, visiting Washington with Saudi Arabia's King Salman
and other top officials, was speaking to CNBC Arabia in an
interview broadcast on Sunday.
"We have built reserves, cut public debt to near-zero levels
and we are now working on cutting unnecessary expenses while
focusing on main development projects and on building human
resources in the kingdom," he said.
"There are some projects like the ones that have been
approved a few years ago and haven't been carried out until now
- that means such projects are not currently necessary and can
be delayed," he added.
"Projects in sectors such as education, health and
infrastructure are not only important for the private sector but
also for the long-term growth of the Saudi economy."
In July, Riyadh began issuing sovereign bonds for the first
time since 2007 in order to help cover a huge state budget
deficit created by cheap oil.
Alassaf said the government would continue issuing bonds and
might also sell Islamic bonds, or sukuk, to finance specific
projects.
"There may be an issue (of sukuk) before the end of 2015 but
I cannot say this will continue - it all depends on the need to
finance the budget deficit."
(Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Writing by Andrew Torchia)