By Andrew Torchia
| April 13
April 13 Sometime in the next few weeks, Saudi
Arabia is expected to release a National Transformation Plan
(NTP) designed to restructure its economy so that it no longer
relies so heavily on oil.
The plan, covering the next five years, is not yet complete
and details are still secret. But the following policies are
being drafted, according to public and private comments by
officials, consultants and businessmen involved in drawing up
the scheme.
PRIVATISATION
Eighteen sectors have been identified for possible
privatisation. In many cases that is likely to mean sales of
minority rather than controlling stakes in companies. Up to 5
percent of national oil giant Saudi Aramco is to be offered, and
possibly stakes in downstream subsidiaries of the company. Other
candidates include the postal system, the ports authority, Saudi
Arabian Airlines, state hospitals and even soccer teams.
PRIVATE SECTOR INVESTMENT
Officials plan to create "free zones" near airports to
attract foreign businesses. The zones will offer attractive visa
and tax rules and streamlined licensing procedures. Ministries,
including education and health, will seek private investment in
some of their operations. The government aims to attract private
investors for tourism projects in undeveloped regions. Expect a
heavy emphasis on contracts that require private firms to
finance and operate infrastructure projects in exchange for
revenues generated by the projects.
REGULATIONS
The Council of Economic and Development Affairs is to
announce 133 measures to improve the transparency and
consistency of laws that affect business. Saudi Arabia currently
comes 82nd in the World Bank's "ease of doing business" ranking,
behind countries such as Russia and Tonga.
GOVERNMENT EFFICIENCY
Ministries will be assigned rigorous numerical targets known
as 'key performance indicators'. They will be encouraged to
convert some operations into independent commercial firms in the
hope they can become more efficient even if they remain
state-owned.
FINANCIAL RESERVES
Expect the government to invest its petrodollars more
aggressively in international markets and assets, seeking higher
returns and stakes in companies that can help with NTP projects.
The Public Investment Fund will play a much bigger role in
managing national wealth, taking over assets such as Saudi
Aramco, which would take the fund's size above $2 trillion.
FISCAL REFORMS
The government aims to balance its budget by 2020 through
further cuts in energy subsidies, tax increases and higher fees.
For example, a Gulf-wide value-added tax of up to 5 percent will
be introduced in 2018; more money will be raised by charging
companies to import foreign labour. The budget deficit was $98
billion in 2015.
LABOUR REFORMS
The government aims to create an additional 1.3 million jobs
for Saudi citizens over the next few years, partly by
restricting or even prohibiting foreign nationals from working
in sectors such as travel and tourism, real estate, jewellery
and vegetable markets.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Edited by Simon Robinson)