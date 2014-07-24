* Bourse opening follows labour, mortgage, other reforms
* Carries financial and political risks
* But government feels under pressure to transform economy
* Arab Spring, high oil prices create window for change
* Biggest step would be reform of energy subsidies
DUBAI, July 24 Saudi Arabia's decision to open
its stock market to foreign investors is part of an accelerating
series of economic reforms that may culminate in the most
far-reaching change yet: higher domestic energy prices.
In the past four decades, the economy of the world's top oil
exporter has stayed inefficient and backward in many areas even
as it has boomed. Poorer Saudis struggle with high unemployment
and shortages of housing and quality medical care.
The kingdom remains deeply dependent on oil exports, leaving
it vulnerable to any big downturn in global energy prices and
the time, decades from now, when its crude reserves begin
running out.
The opening of the $550 billion stock market to direct
investment by foreign institutions, announced on Tuesday, is
part of efforts to correct this - along with other changes
introduced in the past three years including labour market
reforms and a new mortgage lending law.
All these have followed the Arab Spring uprisings of 2011,
which rocked other countries in the Middle East and increased
pressure on Saudi authorities to improve social welfare.
The reforms carry risks; opening the stock market could
destabilise the financial system as foreign funds flow in, and
may expose the government to the politically sensitive charge
that foreigners are profiting unfairly at the expense of locals.
For these reasons, the government delayed the stock market
reform for years and is expected to allow foreign investors to
enter the country only gradually, starting in the first half of
next year.
But Saudi authorities now appear to be calculating that
significant changes to the economy can wait no longer - and that
with high oil prices swelling state finances, they have an
opportunity to make reforms that could become more difficult
later, when conditions are less comfortable.
"I expect more efforts in the reform process over the next
five years, given the huge wealth and forecasts that oil prices
will remain over $100," said Abdulwahab Abu Dahesh, a prominent
Saudi economist.
"The political jitters around us helped to raise wages,
reform the labour market, allocate 250 billion riyals ($67
billion) for housing and speed up the launch of the mortgage
law," he said.
PAIN
Since 2011, the government has shown it is willing to see
considerable short-term disruption to the economy as it pursues
long-term reforms.
Labour market quotas and fees have made it harder for firms
to hire cheap foreign workers; around a million foreigners left
Saudi Arabia last year because of a crackdown on visa
irregularities. The country's population is about 30 million.
The earnings of companies which rely heavily on foreign
labour - particularly in construction, retail and transport -
have been hit hard, more than halving in some cases.
In recent months the impact has started to feed through into
the economy as a whole; the growth of Saudi Arabia's non-oil
private sector slowed to 4.4 percent year-on-year in the first
quarter of 2014 - the slowest pace in at least a decade - from
6.2 percent in the previous quarter.
Saudi authorities have largely resisted pressure from the
business community to water down the labour reforms. They are
calculating that the long-term benefits - the prospect of moving
more Saudi citizens into private sector jobs, and limiting the
billions of dollars which foreign workers remit to their home
countries each year - outweigh the costs.
Labour Minister Adel al-Fakeih said in January that Saudi
Arabia had doubled the number of its citizens working for
private companies in the 30 months since it launched the labour
reforms.
Similarly, the government introduced a mortgage lending law
last year as a step towards reducing the housing shortage. The
reform was controversial because modern mortgages involve the
possibility of home buyers being dispossessed if they default;
powerful Islamic clerics had opposed the law for this reason.
Meanwhile, liberalisation of the civil aviation industry
promises to improve services by allowing in new private sector
airlines, even though this will put pressure on flag carrier
Saudi Arabian Airlines.
The stock market reform is a step in the same direction. The
motive is not financial; many big Saudi companies are so rich
that they have no need of foreign money.
Instead, authorities hope big foreign fund managers will act
as activist shareholders in Saudi Arabia, pushing for
improvements in efficiency and better corporate governance while
helping to make companies more international.
In particular, authorities want foreign investors to
facilitate stock market listings by the family-owned firms which
still account for large parts of the non-oil economy.
"One of the main challenges for family businesses is to be
sustainable over time across generations," said Fahad Alturki,
head of research at Jadwa Investment in Riyadh. "Being listed on
the market facilitates stability and sustainability of these
companies."
ENERGY
There is plenty of scepticism about Saudi Arabia's reform
drive. Huge bureaucratic and political obstacles persist; for
example, the mortgage law may not stimulate house-building much
if the conservative courts fail to apply it and wealthy land
owners refuse to sell some of their holdings into the market.
But there are initial signs of success: last year, the
non-oil sector's contribution to real gross domestic product
rose to 78.7 percent, the highest level since at least 1970,
from 62.9 percent in 1998.
Authorities have not yet passed the biggest test of their
commitment to reform: reductions to the huge energy subsidies
which keep domestic fuel prices for consumers and industrial
users among the lowest in the world.
The subsidies lead to waste, encourage Saudi industrial
firms to rely on ultra-low energy prices instead of pushing
themselves to become more efficient, and consume large parts of
the state budget. The International Monetary Fund thinks the
government could start running annual deficits as soon as 2018
because of such spending.
Without subsidy reform, Saudi Arabia could eventually start
consuming so much of its oil that it has to cut back exports. It
is the sixth-biggest oil consumer globally despite being only
the 19th largest economy, and consumed more than a quarter of
its production in 2013, BP's world energy review shows.
In the last few years, senior government officials have made
comments suggesting subsidy reform is on the agenda; in May last
year, for example, Economy and Planning Minister Mohammed
al-Jasser told a Riyadh economic conference that subsidies
needed to be cut.
There is still no clear sign that serious plans are being
laid, however, for what could be the most painful and
politically sensitive reform so far.
Jim Krane, an energy studies fellow at Rice University's
Baker Institute for Public Policy in the United States, said
Saudi Arabia could cut its gasoline demand by a third through
eliminating subsidies and letting prices rise.
But he added, "The reform is politically toxic. Perhaps the
biggest risk implied by reforms of subsidies and social
contracts is the possibility of unrest."
