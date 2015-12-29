* 50 percent rise in fuel price shows reformist intent
By Angus McDowall
RIYADH, Dec 29 The queues of cars stretching
outside petrol stations in Saudi Arabia on Monday night to fill
up before higher fuel prices came into effect underscored the
immediate impact of economic changes in the kingdom and pointed
to the risks facing reformers.
By raising petrol prices by half, from a negligible $0.16 a
litre to a merely cheap $0.24 a litre, Saudi Arabia's new rulers
showed willing to make some tough decisions in their quest to
enact sweeping economic reforms for an era of low oil revenue.
The financial viability of the world's top oil exporter and
its Al Saud ruling family hinges on its stomach to sustain such
extensive changes in a country that has no elections and where
political legitimacy rests on distribution of oil revenue.
Lavish fuel subsidies, a vast public sector, lack of taxes
and free-flowing government spending are luxuries state
technocrats have long warned are unaffordable, but are seen as a
right by many subjects because of the kingdom's high oil output.
Motorists filling their cars on Monday night appeared to
take the price hike in their stride, well aware that Saudi
petrol was still cheaper than that of almost any other country,
but it is unclear if they will accept more changes so blithely.
The government has pledged to reduce growth in the public
payroll of 450 billion riyals ($120 billion), for example, but
has given little information of how it will do so in a country
where the majority of working Saudis are employed by the state.
The Al Saud, nervous of inciting unrest, has often fought
shy of reforms that may anger normal Saudis, but with oil prices
seemingly locked in at low levels, the administration of King
Salman, who took power in January, is pushing big changes.
Driving this programme is the monarch's son, Deputy Crown
Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who heads a new supercommittee on
the economy and has demanded a host of reforms to revitalise the
private sector, slim the state, and get more Saudis into work.
Besides enacting a first jump in petrol prices in a decade,
Prince Mohammed's committee has already created a new project
management office to rein in spending, tightened departmental
budgets and committed to introducing value added tax (VAT). Next
year's budget broke down figures more transparently than before.
INTRACTABLE PROBLEMS
Reducing dependence on oil revenue has proved an intractable
problem for generations of Saudi leaders, whose periodic efforts
to reform the economy have traditionally faltered as soon as
public feeling turned against change or crude prices rose.
The unwritten social contract that swaps public obedience to
the Al Saud in return for widespread state employment, good
government services and rule by traditional values has afforded
Saudi Arabia far greater stability than its poorer neighbours.
But as the population has grown, it has become increasingly
unsustainable, and haphazard government reforms over the past 15
years have aimed at reducing the burden on the government by
getting more Saudis into private sector employment.
Riyadh opened previously off-limits parts of the economy to
private and foreign investment and strengthened the stock market
to help boost growth, then changed labour laws to ensure Saudis,
rather than foreigners, would benefit from the new jobs.
It was only partly successful, however, as private sector
growth has remained closely tied to government spending and most
working Saudis are still employed by the government rather than
by private companies.
As oil prices soared last decade after dropping below $10 a
barrel in 1999, the impetus for change dissipated, state
spending inexorably rose and initial efforts to reduce
dependence on crude revenue ran out of steam.
Some changes that did come - labour reforms that favour
Saudis, a mortgage law, privatisation of some state enterprises,
tax on unused land - were complex and tough to enact, but they
did not threaten living standards or risk popular anger.
"We should be explaining to the masses that this is in their
benefit... it is important that they understand that if we do
not reform today, it is going to be difficult for our children
to live happily," said Fawaz al-Alamy, a former deputy commerce
and industry minister. He added that he did not believe the
reforms would be difficult to implement.
LARGESSE
Whether any serious political opposition is likely in the
face of austerity is impossible to say. Previous episodes of
pushback or unrest, such as protests in the 1990s, were a
response by conservatives to social change rather than caused by
anger at cuts to social benefits.
However, the Al Saud has traditionally responded to tough
times by pulling out its wallet, a recourse that is inimical
with economic reform.
Both the late King Abdullah, and the new King Salman,
resisted potential moments of upheaval, during the Arab spring
and after last year's leadership succession, with huge displays
of largesse in the form of payments to citizens.
A war in neighbouring Yemen and Riyadh's support for Syrian
rebels cost money too, though it is not clear how much. Economy
and Planning Minister Adel Fakieh on Monday said the Yemen war
had cost only $5.3 billion so far, but the 2016 budget planned
for total military and security spending of $57 billion.
Much needed investment in infrastructure, from new schools
and hospitals to railways, roads and ports, was complemented by
projects such as a series of lavish stadiums that have now been
ditched and richly endowed foundations.
Monday's budget promised "comprehensive economic, fiscal and
structural reforms", but besides the immediate rise in fuel
prices, it gave no specific details on how the new policies
would be implemented, offering few clues as to its commitment to
radical change.
Petrol prices are still very cheap and rises in power costs
will only affect very big consumers, officials said. The budget
calls for a gradual increase in fuel prices over the next five
years in order to "achieve efficiency", but sets no eventual
targets.
Jihad al-Najjar, a woolly hat pulled down low against the
chilly winter weather as he queued for a last fill of petrol at
the old price, was sanguine.
"It's not the real price. It's supported by the government,
but now they are entering too many wars and need more money,"
the 22-year-old medical student said.
Whether he and other Saudis will remain philosophical if
prices rise further, and other reforms that inconvenience
citizens are enacted, and how Prince Mohammed responds to that,
will determine the monarchy's future.
(Editing by Philippa Fletcher)