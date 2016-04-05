CAIRO, April 5 Saudi businessmen are expected to invest $4 billion in projects including the Suez Canal, energy and agriculture, and have already deposited 10 percent of that sum in Egyptian banks, the deputy head of the Saudi-Egyptian Business Council told Reuters on Tuesday.

"They will complete 25 percent within three months," Abdallah bin Mahfouz said in a statement to Reuters.

The investments will also cover projects in imports and exports, and the medical sector. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Catherine Evans)