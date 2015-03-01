(Corrects nationality of Asharq al-Awsat newspaper)
RIYADH, March 1 Egypt's President Abdel Fatteh
el Sisi met Saudi Arabia's King Salman in Riyadh on Sunday for
the pair's first in-depth talks on regional issues at a time of
unprecedented turmoil in the Middle East.
The meeting was aimed at strengthening bilateral ties, as
well as discussing the crises in the Middle East and addressing
security in the Red Sea in light of growing political chaos in
Yemen, pan-Arab daily Asharq al-Awsat on Sunday quoted Sisi as
saying.
Salman broke official protocol to meet Sisi at the airport,
a pointed mark of favour towards the Egyptian president at a
time when some Arab media have asked whether the close ties that
existed between the two states under the late King Abdullah
would continue.
The visit is the latest in an intense flurry of diplomacy in
Riyadh, and follows talks between Salman and leaders of all
Saudi Arabia's Gulf Arab neighbours, as well as Jordan. Turkish
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet him on Monday.
The talks have been billed as an opportunity for the new
leader of the United States' top Arab ally and the birthplace of
Islam to meet his peers for in-depth discussions after cursory
initial meetings last month when they paid condolences over
Abdullah's death.
However, the talks may also be aimed at strengthening Arab
and Sunni unity in the face of what Riyadh sees as a dual threat
from Iran and Islamic State militants, analysts say.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will visit Riyadh this
week ahead of another round of international talks aimed at
finding a nuclear deal with Iran, something that worries
Tehran's main regional rival Saudi Arabia.
